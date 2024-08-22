In Photos: 2024 Chicano Heritage Festival

Thousands of Chicanos from across Southern California streamed through Centennial Park at the third annual Chicano Heritage Festival on August 11.

Old and new generations gathered to celebrate their shared culture and uplift the community. Hundreds brought blankets and lawn chairs, while others connected through live music, food and a car show.

“Today is an event that is about keeping people empowered and uniting Chicano people through their commonalities,” said Councilman Johnathan Hernandez.

Although the celebration was the event’s focus, it was also an opportunity to reach out to community members. Local government officials and community outreach organizations had booths set up and were sharing information on how they intended to help the community.



This Lincoln Continental was one of many classic cars at the Chicano Festival’s car show. Photo by Geovanni Esparza/ el Don

“Let this be an event that unifies all the Chicano neighborhoods across the country, and we focus in Santa Ana”-Jonathan Hernandez Photo by Geovanni Esparza/ el Don.

“When I got here in 1968, a lot of parents would not allow their kids to speak Spanish, but now I see a lot more of the younger generation insist their kids learn Spanish” Ezequiel Gutierrez Photo by Geovanni Esparza/ el Don

The 2024 Chicano Festival brought over 3000 Chicanos from all over Southern California to Centennial Park to celebrate their shared culture. Photo by Geovanni Esparza/ el Don

SAC’s Rising Scholars program was one of many organizations at the Chicano Heritage Festival whose mission was to uplift and provide opportunities for the community. Photo by Geovanni Esparza/ el Don

Lakeside performing their classic song Raid at the 2024 Chicano Heritage Festival. Photo by Geovanni Esparza/ el Don