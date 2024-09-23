Dark
September 25, 2024
September 23, 2024
Creep it Real OC kicks off the spooky season

This year is the 5th anniversary of Creep it Real OC. Photo by Ryla Manalang/ el Don

About 3,000 horror fans celebrated their favorite time of year at the Heritage Museum of OC last weekend.

Attendees dressed up as Wednesday Addams, bought Scream shirts, munched on skeleton-themed esquites, posed on a replica of the Stranger Things couch, and met the voice actors from The Nightmare Before Christmas

For the fifth year, people dressed as Dracula, Beetlejuice, Terrifier and other frightening characters came together on Sept. 14-15 to kick off the spooky season at Creep it Real OC.

“Some events are huge and you feel like just a number, but this is the perfect size.” said caricature vendor, Steve Rampton. Photo by Ryla Manalang/ el Don

“Most of the events I come to are in convention centers, but this has a feel of a fair, which is wonderful,” said Chris Sarandon, who voiced Jack Skellington in The Nightmare Before Christmas and was on site for the day charging $40 for fan selfies. “It is looser, free-willing and fun-loving.” 

During the season, there are a variety of events for Halloween enthusiasts to get into the spirit, such as horror nights with scare actors, pop-up markets, costume parties, and comic conventions. 

But Creep it Real does all of this and more.

The festival-like pop up combines all the fun into one event, where attendees can dress in their costumes and shop for new Halloween gear while being in the fresh air. 

“People have fun because of the meandering park atmosphere, as opposed to concrete walls and fluorescent lighting,” said founder Kevin Valantine. “It offers something different that people tend to click with.” 

About 3,000 horror fans attended each day of the event. Photo by Ryla Manalang/ el Don

Upon entering the event, it’s hard to know where to begin.

The lively gathering of adults, kids and dogs showcased their Halloween spirit with creative costumes and makeup.This fostered an inviting atmosphere where horror enthusiasts bonded over shared passions through a variety of activities.

Scare actors roam around the event, sending eerie glances to attendees while taking pictures at photo opps; where they can pretend to be on the cover of Goosebumps, pose next to Sid’s scary toys from Toy Story and meet not only employees in a Jack Skellington and Oogie Boogie costume but converse with Chris Sarandon and Ken Page himself. 

The Nightmare Before Christmas is my favorite movie,” said Easton Singman, first time attendee. “It was really exciting to see Chris and Ken come to an event so close to me.” 

Hannah West and Julia Altman enjoy a Halloween-themed beverage. Photo by Ryla Manalang/ el Don

Around the perimeter, 152 vendors sold Halloween treats such as alcoholic beverages in jack-o-lantern baskets, funko pops, shirts, hoodies and much more. 

“This event gets bigger and better every year,” said third-time attendee Adria Lormis. “There are so many cool things to buy and my sister and I always go broke.” 

This is no trick, on November 22-23, Creep it Real OC is hosting Creep it Real Festive, which will combine the reminiscence of Halloween with the start of the Christmas season…what a treat. 

Scare actors roam around the event, sending eerie glances to attendees while taking pictures at photo opps. Photo by Ryla Manalang/ el Don
Selena Houchin and her dog Jack coordinate matching costumes. Photo by Ryla Manalang/ el Don
The first Creep it Real was in 2019 and had 300-400 attendees. Photo by Ryla Manalang/ el Don
Cassandra and Steven Juarez bought knick knacks from the vendors. Phtoto by Ryla Manalang/ el Don
Around the perimeter, 152 vendors sold Halloween treats such as alcoholic beverages in jack-o-lantern baskets, funko pops, shirts, hoodies and much more. Photo by Ryla Manalang/ el Don
The event first started at a community center in Laguna Niguel. Photo by Ryla Manalang/ el Don
Easton Singman and Juan Muldong are big fans of The Nightmare Before Christmas and came to meet Chris Sarandon. Photo by Ryla Manalang/ el Don
