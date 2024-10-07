Last-minute heartbreak as Dons lose conference opener

The Santa Ana Dons lost to the Santiago Canyon Hawks in a tense match on Tuesday, 2-1 after a goal in the 90’ minute from SCC to clinch the victory.

The Hawks opened up the game fast, with forward Mia Lussier scoring in the second minute of the game.

Dons’ defender Samantha Gomez blocks Hawks forward Marino as they approach the goal area. Photo by Kathy Rafferty / el Don

The Hawks kept control of the game after going up 1-0 but the Dons’ defensive line kept the Hawks from scoring another goal.

The Dons conceded a last-minute penalty kick giving the lead to the Hawks in the final minutes of the game from Hawks defender Jordyn Lamerstra

Despite goalkeeper Noemi Reyes’ best efforts and huge saves, she didn’t reach the ball during the penalty kick and conceded the second goal. She ended the game with six saves.

“I think we fought really hard all the way,” said Reyes. “It was just an unfortunate penalty at the last minute.”

Goalkeeper Noemi Reyes knocks out a corner kick by the Hawks in one of six saves during the game. Photo by Kathy Rafferty / el Don

Despite being down from the beginning of the game the Dons continued to put pressure on the Hawks and won a freekick in the last twenty minutes of the second half. The freekick led to the Dons tying the game.

“It was upsetting how we lost but that the energy was good,” said Coach Jamie Baquero. “We are improving game by game. Although the results aren’t what we want to see, the team is connecting more each game.”

Santa Ana College Women’s Soccer will be looking for their first win in the Orange Empire Conference when they take on Orange Coast College on Tuesday, Oct. 8.