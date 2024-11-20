Dark
Light
Today: November 21, 2024
November 20, 2024
·
1 min read

Dons take down the Chargers in the final home match of the conference

The Don's break out in celebration over their 4th and final goal. Photo by Kathy Rafferty / el Don

The Dons won the last home game of the season in a thrilling match on Friday against the Chargers with a final score of 4-1.

SAC needed a boost of confidence for their last home game since they were coming from a 3-0 loss against Saddleback college. The Dons finished the Orange Empire Conference in second place, ending with a record of 8-3-3.

The Dons kicked off the game in a slow start with the Chargers, taking a grueling 15 minutes until they found the net. Despite being down a goal, the Dons fought back and gained control of the game securing a tie with a header goal from forward Alejandro Oropeza.

SAC turned the second half around and kept control of the ball bypassing and dribbling through the Cypress College defenders. 

“We didn’t start that sharp but I think sometimes you need something like that to wake you up and we definitely stepped after that,” said Coach Vasquez.

Substituted midfielder Juan Manzano scored the second goal for the Dons off a rebound only six minutes after coming on.

Juan Manzano and a Cypress defender battle it out. Photo by Kathy Rafferty / el Don News

Four minutes later Dons midfielder Ivan Torres scored the third goal, coming behind Cypress defenders and kicking the ball through the legs of the goalkeeper. The Dons continued dominating the game, securing a third goal to finish off the game.

“We put four against our opponent, right in time for the playoffs. It was that confidence boost that we needed,” said forward Alejandro Oropeza.

The Dons are hoping to keep their momentum going for the playoffs after a couple hard games, having played Cypress twice. 

READ MORE:  The price of sports is too damn high!

SAC will go on the road for the first playoff game of the season against Cypress college on Wednesday, Nov. 20. 

Fatima Garita
Latest posts by Fatima Garita (see all)

Fatima Garita

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous Story

IN PHOTOS: A trip around the streets of New Orleans

RSCCD Board of Trustees sitting at the dais
Next Story

After a long debate the board decides not to sanction trustee

Latest from Blog

Baseball – 20110308 – Fullerton

Author Recent Posts Fatima Garita Latest posts by Fatima Garita (see all) Dons take down the Chargers in the final home match of the conference - November 20, 2024 Dons sink Pirates

SAC student thoughts post election

Donald Trump won the 2024 election and will be our 47th president. After asking over 35 SAC students how they felt about the election results, some responded that they were upset, some
Go toTop