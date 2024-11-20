Dons take down the Chargers in the final home match of the conference

The Dons won the last home game of the season in a thrilling match on Friday against the Chargers with a final score of 4-1.

SAC needed a boost of confidence for their last home game since they were coming from a 3-0 loss against Saddleback college. The Dons finished the Orange Empire Conference in second place, ending with a record of 8-3-3.

The Dons kicked off the game in a slow start with the Chargers, taking a grueling 15 minutes until they found the net. Despite being down a goal, the Dons fought back and gained control of the game securing a tie with a header goal from forward Alejandro Oropeza.

SAC turned the second half around and kept control of the ball bypassing and dribbling through the Cypress College defenders.

“We didn’t start that sharp but I think sometimes you need something like that to wake you up and we definitely stepped after that,” said Coach Vasquez.

Substituted midfielder Juan Manzano scored the second goal for the Dons off a rebound only six minutes after coming on.

Juan Manzano and a Cypress defender battle it out. Photo by Kathy Rafferty / el Don News

Four minutes later Dons midfielder Ivan Torres scored the third goal, coming behind Cypress defenders and kicking the ball through the legs of the goalkeeper. The Dons continued dominating the game, securing a third goal to finish off the game.

“We put four against our opponent, right in time for the playoffs. It was that confidence boost that we needed,” said forward Alejandro Oropeza.

The Dons are hoping to keep their momentum going for the playoffs after a couple hard games, having played Cypress twice.

SAC will go on the road for the first playoff game of the season against Cypress college on Wednesday, Nov. 20.