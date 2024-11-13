Dark
Dons sink Pirates in thrilling battle

Freshman midfielder Fernando Salas. Photo by Kathy Rafferty/ el Don

The Dons kept their winning streak going after a tough win on Friday,  where there were seven goals throughout the game, SAC eventually beat OCC with a score of 4-3. 

The second half of the season has started well for the Dons, who are on a three-game winning streak. 

After beating OCC away, SAC knew the game was going to be a win. However, the Dons struggled to win at home.

The Dons took the lead in the first twenty minutes of the first half with top goal scorer Paul Carillo with a header goal. SAC ended the first half leading the game 1-0.

The Pirates put pressure on the Dons and tied the game in the minute 70th with a goal from forward Gabriel Gracia. Minutes after tying the game the Pirates took the lead with a goal from midfielder Zenden Berbari.  

Midfielder Mingxuan Zhao fends the ball off from OCC’s attack. Photo by Kathy Rafferty/ el Don

“It was tough but we got the results and that’s all that matters,” said Defender Gerardo Serna.

SAC didn’t back down and continued looking to tie the game. Winning fouls and pushing forward the Dons tied the game with a beautiful shot by forward Alfredo Ceja. 

Two minutes later the Pirates took advantage of a mistake from SAC defenders, letting midfielder Zenden through and securing the third goal for OCC.

The Dons tied the game once again midfielder Ivan Torres dribbling past OCC goalie and tying the game 3-3. Four minutes later the Dons scored the winning goal from a rebound. 

Celebration! Dons took the lead 3-4 with four minutes left on the clock. Photo by Kathy Rafferty / el Don

“They had the heart to come back and get the three points that we needed,” said Coach Vasquez.

The Dons didn’t back down and fought till the end to get the win. SAC is looking forward to making the playoffs.

Santa Ana College now sits second in the Orange Empire Conference standings and will close out the season against Cypress on Fri, Nov. 1

Fatima Garita
