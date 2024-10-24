Dark
Dons lose third consecutive conference game

Header by Pirates derails Dons Brianna Mejia and Emily Ramirez goal attempt late in the game. Photo by Kathy Rafferty / el Don

The Dons lost to the Pirates in a back-and-forth game on Tuesday with the score of 2-1. The pirates kept putting pressure on the Dons’ defense.

The Pirates opened up the score fast, with forward Stephanie Serrato scoring in the first eleven minutes of the game.

The Dons kept the pressure on the Pirates and tied the game with a head kick over the goalkeeper.

“The first half we gave it our all, but when the second half came we kind of shut down a little bit.” said midfielder Tiffany Rodriguez.

OCC took control of the second half of the game shot after shot, despite having the most control of the game SAC goalkeeper Noemi Reyes ended the game with four saves.

caption Midfielder Brianna Mejia holds off Pirates as she prepares for her single shot on goal attempt of the game. Photo by Kathy Rafferty / el Don

The pirates took the lead again as defender Finley Doucette dribbled past SAC’S defenders and assisted Stephanie Serrato forward for her goal.

“Going into the second half we had a little bit of a letdown, and it took us a while to get back into it,” said Coach Jamie Baquero.

SAC’s midfield had no connection with each other and kept losing control of the game causing OCC to gain control of the game. 

Santa Ana Women’s Soccer will be looking for their first win in the Orange Empire Conference when they take on Cypress on Tuesday, Oct 22.

Baseball – 20110308 – Fullerton

