A breakdown of Santa Ana’s four city ballot measures

City ballot measures give Santa Ana voters a direct say in decisions that shape their community. These four proposals focus on pressing issues such as housing, public services and government policies. Here is our explanation of the four measures so you can be informed when you vote.

Measure CC: Rent Control

Santa Ana passed a rent control stabilization ordinance in 2022. When the ordinance passed, the association representing landlords and other political entities fought to repeal it. This measure puts the decision in the voters’ hands to decide whether they want a rent control stabilization ordinance to be law in their city. If the measure passes, the only way rent control will be able to be removed from the city charter is if residents vote to remove it. If the measure doesn’t pass, the ordinance will stay in effect but can still be absolved by the council.

“Yes” vote will allow Santa Ana residents to vote if rent control reminds local law.

“No” vote will allow the city council to decide if rent control remains local law.

Measure DD: Noncitizen Voting

About 70,000 Santa Ana residents are noncitizens of voting age, yet they cannot vote on how their tax dollars are spent. This measure will allow voters to decide whether noncitizens who have had a Santa Ana mailing address for at least one year can vote in local elections, including elections for their mayor, city council and local measures. Noncitizen voting will become local law in Santa Ana if the measure passes. There are models from other cities for noncitizen voting elections, and Santa Ana would have to create its own voter registration process. This would also protect noncitizens from voting in federal elections. Currently, over 40 U.S. cities allow noncitizens to vote in local elections. There are anticipated costs because the city must run its elections outside the county’s registrar of voters; however, the exact number is unknown.

“Yes” vote is in favor of noncitizens in Santa Ana voting in local elections.

“No” vote is against noncitizens in Santa Ana voting in local elections.

Measure EE: Revisions to the city charter

Four of the five revisions to the city charter are to modernize it and remove obsolete sections. These charter revisions will modernize the city charter by deleting obsolete sections, forcing the council to draft and uphold a code of ethics and limiting purchasing authority for the city clerk and attorney. The other revision changes department heads from a protected class to at-will employment. Mayor Amezcua pushed this measure when former police chief David Valentin and the Police Officers Association did not see eye to eye. Currently, the police chief falls under the protected employee class and can only be fired by the city manager. This revision would make the police chief an at-will employee.

“Yes” vote is in favor of making these revisions to the city charter.

“No” is against making these revisions to the city charter.

Measure FF: Council salary increase

The voters of Santa Ana will decide whether to increase the salary of city council members from $12,000 to $78,698. The pay is so low because it was intended to bring in active community members and never intended to be a livable wage. If the measure passes and a council member’s work hours are broken down, their hourly wage will be around $30 per hour.

“Yes” vote is in favor of increasing the salary of the city council members.

“No” vote is against increasing the salary of the city council members.