Dons stung by Hornets in home conference opener

Santa Ana College lost their first conference home game in a tense match on Tuesday, 2-0 with Fullerton scoring the second goal in the final minutes.

The game went back and forth until the Hornets scored the first goal within the first two minutes of the second half.

SAC continued to pressure the Hornets, who continued to take shots on goal. Despite their best efforts to tie the game, Fullerton scored the second goal of the game in the final minutes.

“I think we were a little flat today, we didn’t start like how we normally started the last couple of games,” said Coach Jose Vasquez

Midfielder Nicolas Linares attempts a save as the Hornets set up for a goal minutes in to the second half. Photo by Kathy Rafferty / el Don

The Fullerton bench celebrated with a chant “Dale Dale Fullerton” as they kept the energy up for their team and put pressure on the Dons.

“We could have done better by scoring a couple of goals,” said Defender Elijah Lozano.

The Dons fought till the end to look to tie the game and win it but it wasn’t their night. The Dons put pressure on the Hornets going for shots to the goal and winning fouls, the Hornet’s defenders secured their goal without conceding at all.

One of four Don saves for goalkeeper Nicolas Max Guerrero. Photo by Kathy Rafferty / el Don

The Dons will look to bounce back to winning ways in their next home game against Santiago Canyon College on Friday, Oct. 25.