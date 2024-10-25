Fear For All: Five Must-Watch Horror Films of 2024

So far, 2024 has been a great year for horror fans. The medium seems to be making a comeback, by moving on from cheap scares to bringing back the craft of top-notch storytelling. With a multitude of creative premises to choose from, there’s something spooky for everyone to enjoy this season.

This list includes my five favorite horror films of this year, each ranked by their scare level. If you want to watch a creepy movie this Halloween season but scare easily, then stick to the first few entries. For the braver folk, skip to the last few recommendations to uncover the true terrors that lie ahead.

Eerie but Easy: I Saw the TV Glow

Genre: Psychological horror

Rated: PG-13

Available on: HBO Max and Prime Video

The Pink Opaque pays homage to retro sci-fi TV. Photo courtesy of A24

Horror is a transformative genre with a diverse range of narrators. While many horror films have had subtle LGBTQ+ themes throughout history, nowadays films are allowed to express queerness much more fearlessly. Jane Schoenbrun’s I Saw the TV Glow is the perfect example of this–it does not rely on monsters or serial killers to be scary. Instead it focuses on the horror of reality. I Saw the TV Glow seems like a creepypasta come to life; reminiscent of lost-media horror and old 90s TV aesthetic.

Two misfit teenagers, Owen and Maddy, are bound together by their love of the underappreciated, mind-numbing TV Show The Pink Opaque. When the show is suddenly canceled Owen must face some existential truths. While Maddy believes a supernatural force is at play, Owen struggles to distinguish reality from fantasy. Disturbing and oftentimes confusing, the film traps you in its claustrophobic world.

The film is a slow burn of horror not afraid to string you along and draw out its horror until the last minute. What is the film’s supernatural force? Is it The Pink Opaque? Is it Maddy? The film refuses to give you a straight answer and drives the viewer to madness.

Justice Smith captivated me with the rawness of his portrayal of Owen. While most of Smith’s previous roles feel stiff with performances that lack character Smith finally feels different, finally managing to catch my attention. Owen is meek in a pitifully human way. He stutters and freezes up. Although it is frustrating to watch, it feels realistic. While most horror protagonists are bold and either fight back or run away, Owen refuses to advance the plot, sticking to the shadows instead of embracing the light (or glow).

If jump scares steer you away from watching horror films, don’t fret–this film has none. Instead, this film’s horror is more conceptual with creepy imagery and a brooding tone. The film’s horror relies on the existential fears of life: coming to terms with death and change. While I love classic slasher films and paranormal scares, I Saw the TV Glow proves that a good horror film does not need to be gory to be good. As the screen faded to black all I could do was stare and wait for the TV to glow again, hoping for the story to continue.

Laughs and Scares: Lisa Frankenstein

Genre: Comedy Horror

Rated: PG-13

Available on: Prime Video and Apple TV

Instead of Dr. Frankenstein’s lab, Lisa’s got a tanning bed. Photo courtesy of Focus Features

Taking the plot and themes from Mary Shelley’s gothic novel Frankenstein, writer Diablo Cody and director Zelda Williams reimagine the cult classic as a campy, supernatural romance.

Still grieving her mother’s murder, Lisa Swallows played by Kathryn Newton struggles to make connections with anyone. Instead, she finds comfort in talking to the grave of a deceased young man. After a bolt of lightning strikes the grave, Lisa finds herself with a new undead and devoted “boyfriend” played by Cole Sprouse.

Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse come together as an iconic yet murderous couple. They carry the film on their blood-stained backs, playing flawed characters that you can’t help but root for. The longer things don’t go Lisa’s way, her shift in personality (and an excellent upgrade in wardrobe) feels deserved. Newton channels her female rage with a performance that combines final girl energy with drama queen antics. Very girly pop. In turn, Cole Sprouse embodies the perfect fantasy that is doting while also decaying. Although he has no lines until the end of the film, Sprouse manages to get lots of laughs from his exaggerated facial expressions to eye-catching miming.

Lisa Frankenstein’s bright and vivid world contrasts its dark storyline. Despite its unserious tone, it finds ways to add poignant moments speaking on grief and romance. Blood, drama and lightning make this film feel timeless, and should be added to everyone’s personal collection of Halloween favorites.

Mildly Unnerving: Tarot

Genre: Supernatural Horror

Rated: PG-13

Available on: Netflix with ad-free plan and Prime Video

Paxton, played by Jacob Batalon, is an astrology skeptic. Photo courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment

Are you itching to watch a film that gives you scares while also providing a fun time with your friends? Do you love astrology (or making fun of it)? You don’t need to know your star sign to give Tarot a watch. Taking notes from the masters of classic horror, Tarot stands out with its original premise and Oscar-worthy kills.

After conducting a tarot reading for her friends and ex-boyfriend, Haley unknowingly unleashes a malevolent spirit taking on monstrous forms of each card–slowly picking off the group one by one. The enemy of this film is bigger than just monsters and ghosts, it’s fate itself.

The film makes fun of its own premise, poking fun at the superstitions of astrology while also laughing at the skeptics. One line of the movie, “Such a Leo,” perfectly replicates the subtle jabs my friends and I make when poking fun at astrology fans. The humor makes Tarot a great watch so long as you don’t take it too seriously.

Even with a few laughs, this film is not a comedy. The film’s use of foreshadowing makes each character’s gruesome end all the more satisfying. From a kill that uses a ladder as a play on the words “the ladder of success”, to the Magician’s deadly magic show had me pointing to my screen like the Leonardo Dicaprio meme. My only complaint is not owning the film’s monster-themed tarot deck so I could look at the same striking monster designs that I saw on screen.

Beyond Comfort: Longlegs

Genre: Crime Horror

Rated: R

Available on: Prime Video and Apple TV

Scream queen Maika Monroe is on the case. Photo courtesy of Neon

Longlegs is a treat for horror fans with a penchant for true crime. Writer and director Osgood Perkins concocts a dreadfully terrifying tale, reminiscent of the stories your parents told as a warning so that you’d never trust strangers.

The film follows a young FBI agent Lee Harker, played by Maika Monroe, as she reopens a cold case of unsolved murders, all with strange ties to the occult. Although full of spiritual themes, this film still doesn’t shy away from its identity as a crime thriller since most of the film dedicates itself to piecing together the dark mystery. Looming paranoia takes form as agent Lee Harker faces an impending doom. An unspeakable evil jumpscares you when least expected.

Maika Monroe delivers unmatched monologues as she transforms from a skittish scream queen to an unstoppable final girl. Monroe’s raw desperation to survive makes you forget you are watching a film instead of a documentary. Her madness shines best alongside Nicolas Cage’s Longlegs, who was unrecognizable thanks to his transformative makeup and erratic acting. Don’t be fooled by the silly name, Longlegs is the new Boogeyman.

Out of all the films on this list, Longlegs made me the most anxious. I squirmed in my seat with every twist. Lingering camera shots made me feel uneasy as if something was watching me. Sounds echoed into my mind, tricking me into believing that I was really there with her. There was never a moment I felt safe, not even after the credits rolled.

Nightmare Fuel: Alien: Romulus

Genre: Sci-fi Horror

Rated: R

Available on: Prime Video and Apple TV

Watch out for the xenomorph’s secondary jaws. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios

A great addition to the Alien franchise and standout monster film of the year, Alien: Romulus is one of the scariest films of 2024. The film follows a group of orphaned misfits as they infiltrate an abandoned space station, unknowingly walking into a hotspot for aliens.

Although it is the seventh installment in the Alien franchise, Alien: Romulus does not require you to watch its previous films or even be familiar with the lore. Though full of callbacks to the original, the film is more than happy to explain things that might confuse anyone not in the loop. This strikes a nice balance between respecting the franchise and also welcoming newcomers. Many sci-fi movies can get lost in focusing more on science than fiction, but Alien: Romulus’s two-hour run prioritizes its scares.

The film creates a feeling of suffocation as the characters find themselves trapped on a spaceship, stuck fighting a monster that feels impossible to defeat. Sounds play a terrifying role in the film, the alien’s guttural cries and harsh hissing send shivers down your spine. The music picks up at the tense moments, then falls into an uncomfortable silence whenever the aliens slowly approach.

Full of body horror that gets under your skin, every kill has an impact with nothing feeling overlooked, instead slow and painful. Though you want to look away, your eyes stay glued to the screen under the spell of your own cruel fascination.

If you are squeamish at the sight of blood and alien babies, maybe sit this one out. Remember, in space no one can hear you scream, but those sitting next to you will.