Men’s basketball about to tip off season

Going 12-16 last year, the Dons men’s basketball team are looking to improve this year with recruits and transfers from across the state, country, and around the world.

“We want to implement as many guys as we can,” said assistant coach Rob Wakefield. “We’ve got a lot of experience with our sophomores and then we’ll filter in the new guys left and right.”

Some incoming players and transfers include Jackson Brennan from Colorado; Samuri and Samaj Branwell from Georgia, and Illinois Bidima from London.

“Illinois has been here for maybe a month, and the things he’s picked up over that time have been phenomenal,” said assistant coach Mason Jones. “Not only myself but everyone in this gym is really excited about what that kid from London can bring.”

With his 6’10 frame, Bidima is the tallest player on the team and is striving to make an immediate impact.

“I’m really excited about the season,” said Bidima. “The program and the coaches really drew me here. I want to get a lot of rebounds, lots of blocks, and I’m hoping to help get a championship.”

These transfers and freshmen will be led on the court by the Dons’ returning sophomores Kelvonte Ellis, Mac West, and Ja’Von Maxwell.

West and Maxwell have previously earned All-Conference honors and are looking to continue their dominance while providing leadership to incoming players. “I got to push my teammates to be better than what they think they are,” said Maxwell. “At the end of the day it’s all about having fun, not everybody gets this opportunity, so we just gotta make the best out of everything.”

The season will open up with the Dana Pagett Tournament against Long Beach and Glendale on Oct. 31 and Nov. 2.

“Our chemistry is clicking a lot faster than I thought it would,” said Coach Jones. “Considering the number of transfers and freshmen we have coming in, the guys have caught on quickly.”