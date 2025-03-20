Best Bus Friend Forever (BBFF) 

Not only is my best friend reliable and environmentally conscious, but they also happen to be my ride-or-die—literally. Me and the bus go way back. I grew up without anyone to rely on for consistent rides and before Uber and Lyft became an everyday commodity. I began taking the bus as a young child and we became best friends fast. By the time I was a teenager, I knew every bus route in the city from the 53 that drops you off in front of the MainPlace Mall to the 43 that takes you to Disneyland.

It seems like I am always the resident bus rider in all my social circles. It’s not that everyone has a car or a license, but I’ve realized people would sooner jump through hoops to find a ride than take the bus.

It’s okay bestie, I’ve got your flowers.

Maybe you and your best friend have friendship bracelets, my bbff and I show our friendship another way, with a QR code that allows me unlimited rides. As a Santa Ana College student, I can ride the bus for free. I get to school easy. My bestie helps me achieve my educational goals.

Like most best friends, we share secrets. Between destinations, the bus shares the latest gossip like the couple swapping “I love yous” over the phone or the rider next to me breaking up with her boyfriend.

Since I am not responsible for driving, my eyes don’t have to be on the road. I especially love having the time to read a book or scroll through my phone. Instead of stressing about possible collisions or failing to find parking, I can enjoy a safe ride that takes me to the newest coffee shop two cities over.

The bus and I constantly spend environmentally friendly time together. We have helped to reduce air pollution and decrease traffic congestion. According to the OCTA website, the OC buses run on “clean, renewable energy” which helps bring cleaner air quality to Orange County. Talk about a green thumb (or wheel).

Some people love to hate on my bestie. They think it is not as freeing as owning a car or is too time-consuming. Like a true friend would do when overhearing someone talk bad behind their back, I am here to defend the bus.

Sure, you have to wait about fifteen minutes for bus arrivals and departures, sometimes even a half hour. Even I can admit that waiting sucks. But, plan accordingly by looking at the estimated bus schedule on your phone or online and reduce wait times. Don’t worry, even if you miss the bus, your bestie comes back.

The bus’s bullies always like to mention that driving is better because “I can go wherever I want, whenever I want.” The freedom that drivers like to flaunt is less of a VIP experience and more of a glorified perk. Cars break down, accidents happen, insurances go up and gas prices only get higher and higher. According to AAA Fuel Prices, Orange County’s gas prices are about $4.6 per gallon while a day pass for the bus only costs $5.

Friends that save together, stay together.

Maybe the bus isn’t always available. But, even the most diligent friend misses a text once in a while. Think of the bus as a loyal friend with a curfew. By the next day, you are sure to wake up to a “good morning” text and the promise of an adventure.

Let’s catch up next time bestie.