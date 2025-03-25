11th straight win for Dons as they walk-off the Eagles

With the bases loaded in the top of the ninth, Dons catcher Connor Dietsch stepped up to the plate. The Dons were up three runs in the eighth inning, but the Eagles clawed their way back into the game with help from back-to-back triples, tying the game 7-7.

Dietsch needed a hit.

With all the pressure on Dietsch, the sophomore grounded the ball towards the shortstop, who threw out the runner at home, but the throw to first was dropped, which allowed the runner from second to score the game-winning run.

“I was just trying not to do too much,” said Dietsch. “Unfortunately, I hit it right at the guy but the ball popped out of his glove at first and we were able to score.”

Given barely any time to process his game-clinching hit, Dietsch was already mobbed by his teammates and doused in Gatorade.

Pitcher Andrew Parker chasing down Dietsch with the ice-cold bucket. Photo by Brandon Rowley / el Don

“That’s always the fun part,” said a soaked Dietsch. “I think that’s my first time doing it, but man, that was great.”

Santa Ana College earned its 11th straight win in the 8-7 walk-off over Mt. San Jacinto on Friday, its last non-conference game before 15 straight Orange Empire Conference games.

“Hopefully, we can bottle this up and use it later in the year when we need it,” said head coach Tom Nilles. “We’re getting back into the hard part of our schedule, so we got our work cut out for us.”

Pitchers Kalani Santos (5.0 innings) and Andrew Parker (3.2 innings) split the bulk of the game while Spencer Johnson earned the save and win. Photo by Brandon Rowley / el Don

The game started on a sour note when first baseman Ben Melendrez went down in the first inning with an injury, leaving right fielder Mason Kelly to fill in his place.

“Always be ready,” said Kelly. “I played 46 games there last year, so it wasn’t new to me, but I was ready for it.”

Kelly certainly came in ready: in the bottom of the first inning, he hit his fourth home run of the season, his first step in a three-hit performance that day.

Cole Kenrich also enjoyed a great game, homering in the third inning and making an amazing diving play in center field in the top of the ninth.

Kenrich is batting .323 with nine RBIs in six starts this season. Photo by Brandon Rowley / el Don

“It’s a great team effort all the way around. I have to give all glory to God,” said Kenrich. “We just come out every day, we work hard all week, and it felt great at the end of the day to get the win.”

Santa Ana is attempting to extend this hot streak into the heart of league play, starting with a three-game series against Fullerton on March 25, 27 and 29.

“They’re playing with confidence. They believe they can win baseball games and that’s half the battle,” said Coach Nilles. “So as long as they believe and we go compete, we can find a way to scratch out wins. We should be in a good spot to make a run here.”