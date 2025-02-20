OPINION: SAC President gives statement standing with undocumented students too late 

President Trump has promised to “launch the largest deportation program of criminals in the history of America.” Statements such as these are frightening to people who live in Santa Ana, a city with around 41% of its residents being foreign-born according to the 2019-2023 U.S. census. Not only is it an issue for Santa Ana residents, but Santa Ana College students as well.

The college sits on a busy intersection in Santa Ana, a known sanctuary city, and is not invisible. The current political climate directly involves the undocumented students on our campus.

Undocumented students have to choose between going to class or staying at home with their family on top of the everyday challenges that come from attending a community college. Despite the political climate occurring at the border, across the nation and even within Santa Ana, SAC was expected to continue to operate as normal. Members of the community gathered on Bristol Street and other areas of the city to protest in solidarity for a “Day without Immigrants.”

While SAC cannot stop outside factors from affecting students, what our administrators can do is foster a supportive community. However, by not directly responding to student fears over possible U.S. Immigration and Customs personnel on campus, SAC left students to question their safety on campus.

Two weeks into the semester, in an email sent to students on Feb. 18, Santa Ana College’s president Annebelle Nery stated, “I stand in support of our undocumented students.” I am disappointed in the fact that it took our college president until the second week of instruction to make a clear and direct statement in support of our undocumented students. An earlier response that clearly defined Nery’s position would have given SAC students peace of mind.

President Trump and his administration’s opinions toward and plans against undocumented immigrants were known long before the spring semester began. On Jan. 28, the White House held a press briefing where press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that all undocumented immigrants are considered criminals “because they illegally broke our nation’s laws, and therefore, they are criminals as far as this administration goes.”

To fight against this fear, leaders representing these marginalized groups need to speak up. Public officials should not fear making political statements when these issues affect the people they serve. Santa Ana City Councilmember Jessie Lopez spoke firmly in a council meeting on Feb. 4 on the duty of the city’s council to protect the community.

“The reality is that we are already being targeted,” councilmember Lopez said.

When federal administrations make policies that target our community specifically, it is up to those in seats of power to make their support definite and direct.

Councilmember Lopez’s statement is one I want to echo to our college’s president.

Nery’s statement to stand with undocumented students is a step in the right direction for building trust. However, more will need to be said. Invisibility is not an option. Our college president also shouldn’t be the only voice speaking up for SAC. When the government makes loud threats and even louder promises we need everyone to use their voice and not be afraid to be the first to say what needs to be said.

We have to ensure that SAC and our communities remain safe for all of us.