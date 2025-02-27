Heartbreak as Dons bounced from first round of basketball playoffs

As the buzzer sounds, the gym erupts into celebration. Players storm the court, and spectators jump out of their seats in joy. However, this celebration wasn’t for the home team. The Dons were upset by the visiting Monarchs in the first round of the 3C2A playoffs.

“It wasn’t supposed to end like this.”

Santa Ana had one of their best seasons in recent history, going 20-8 and earning the #9 overall seed in the playoffs. With their great regular season, they earned a home playoff game against the #24 ranked team, LA Valley, who went 14-14.

Strong defenses from both teams led to a low-scoring, gritty battle. Photo by Brandon Rowley / el Don

Nonetheless, the Dons also had a great season on the individual level with four players awarded All-Conference or All-State Honors. Anaya Beard, Lorissa Robles, Mia Rivera and Kiki Graham were all honored this year.

“They’ve earned it, and we’re proud of them,” said head coach Flo Luppani. “We’re proud to celebrate them. We’re proud that everybody recognizes what we see in them every single day.”

The game started on the right foot for the Dons, getting off to an early lead in the first quarter with their three-point shooting and their suffocating defense only allowing six points. They continued their lead in the second quarter, going into halftime up 23-17.

The Dons offense sputtered out in the third quarter, only scoring five points, allowing the Monarchs to take the lead for the first time. They wouldn’t relinquish that lead for the rest of the game.

A late effort from the Dons cut the Monarchs’ lead to two points with only seconds remaining in the game, however, they would just fall short, losing 46-42.

“I’m proud of them,” said Coach Luppani. “Every single one of them, for doing what they do. This is the best team Santa Ana has had in a decade.”

Luppani led her team to the most wins in her 20-year coaching career. Photo by Brandon Rowley / el Don

Closing the season out with a record of 20-9 this year, the Dons achieved their best record since 2002 and first playoff appearance since 2017. A big step in the right direction for the program.

“This is one special team,” Coach Luppani closed out. “But more importantly, they are just excellent human beings.”