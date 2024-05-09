Jade Morales wins CCCAA women’s wrestling title

by Manny Hernandez

On the red-and-yellow mats of Sacramento City College on Saturday, April 20, Las Doñas wrestling captain Jade Morales became the first-ever women’s state champion in Santa Ana College’s history at the California Community College Athletic Association state wrestling tournament.

It was a surreal moment for Morales as she had been eyeing that state title since the beginning of the season.

“It feels really good,” said Morales. “I am thrilled with all the hard work I put into this.”

Before winning the state championship, Las Doñas competed in the Leader of the Pack tournament at East Los Angeles College.

Morales won the tournament in the 123-lb class and the lower-weight MVP prize. Morales defeated Delilah Felix-Lopez by pinfall.

Jade Morales trying to find the right angle to takedown Figueroa. Photo Courtesy of Chris Mora

Despite having an amazing performance, Morales still decided to push herself physically and mentally.

“Leading up to it I did a lot of mental training because I had difficulty believing in myself,” said Morales. “I just drilled because I already knew what I needed to do, I just had to sharpen my tools.”

Morales wanted to ensure she was heading to the state tournament ready to go.

Morales was the No.1 seed as she beat the returning champion, Lopez, at the ELAC tournament. Despite being the favorite, Morales knew it wasn’t going to be easy.

During Morales’s first match against Pir’Chai Dickerson from Palomar, was able to throw her around during the match. Dickerson shot for a takedown and was able to bring Morales down.

But Morales won the match in the end by scoring more points than Dickerson after executing a successful takedown and escaping from Dickerson’s takedown.

“In my first match, my opponent gave it to me as she was able to throw me around. She scored two points on me,” said Morales.

In the semi-final match, Morales also outscored Nadia Hernandez from Mount San Antonio College by 18.

Most of Morales’s points came from five successful takedowns as well as nearly pinfalling Hernandez twice.

Morales headed to the championship match to face No. 3 seed Denise Figueroa whom she had beaten twice already this season.

“I just thought then and there that I could take it but remained humble and reminded myself it is not guaranteed,” said Morales.

Jade Morales trying to pin Denise Figueroa. Photo Courtesy of Chris Mora

Morales ran her pinning combination that was too much for Figueroa to handle. Figueroa had no answer for it.

Before Morales shot for a takedown, she was moving around Figueroa trying to find the right angle. Morales looked like a lioness waiting to prance on its prey.

Morales was able to pin Figueroa after executing a single-leg takedown. Morales kept Figueroa on the mat not letting her escape. The match only lasted two minutes.

Morales ended her season with a perfect record of 14-0.

Jade Morales becomes SAC’s first-ever women’s state champion. Photo Courtesy of Chris Mora

After winning the state championship, Morales has a bright future ahead. Colleges have approached Morales from Oregon, West Virginia, and Montana.

Morales’s number one choice as of right now is the University of Providence in Montana.

“They produce national wrestlers so I want to surround myself in that environment,” said Morales.