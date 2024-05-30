Jodi Coffman Obituary

by Manny Hernandez 62

Former Santa Ana College women’s soccer coach and athletic academic counselor Jodi Coffman died earlier this semester. The cause of death has not been disclosed. Coffman started her tenure as the women’s soccer coach in 2000 and became a full-time counselor after 2011. Coffman had also served as an instructor and coach at San Diego City College and the University of San Diego. Many considered Coffman a friend and mentor, including women’s basketball coach Flo Luppani. “She was always smiling,” said Luppani. “You always felt good after interacting with her.”