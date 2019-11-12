Dons defeat IVC in Final Home Game of the Season

Sports Rafael Valencia 109

Santa Ana College women’s soccer defeated the Irvine Valley College Lasers 3-0 on Friday, Nov. 8th.



The Dons offense started off fast as sophomore Forward Leyna Wood scored in the 12th minute on a corner kick by freshman Forward Ariana Figueroa, making the score 1-0 in favor of SAC. Five minutes later, Figueroa assisted Sophomore midfielder Lauryn Wood inside the box to give Santa Ana a 2-0 lead.



The Dons led by the Wood sisters pick up their first win in a month against Irvine Valley College / Photo By Rafael Valencia

Three minutes into the second half The Dons went up 3-0 when sophomore Forward Linda Gutierrez found an open Lauryn Wood outside the box which set her up for a powerful right-footed shot that the Lasers goalkeeper could not keep it from the back of the net.

After nine games without a win, the Dons were able to pick up their first win since Oct. 4th against Saddleback.



SAC looks to extend their winning streak as they hit the road Tuesday, Nov. 12 where they look to avenge their 2-1 loss against Golden West College.

