Dons Tie 1-1 Amid Controversy

Sports Rafael Valencia 114

Santa Ana College Dons men’s soccer tied 1-1 against the first place Golden West College Rustlers on Tuesday.



In the first half, the Dons had some miscommunication on the defensive side that lead to Golden West getting open shots. Sophomore goalkeeper Frank Aguilar had a huge save when he was one on one with a Rustlers forward helping the Dons go into halftime tied 0-0.



SAC started the second half with a strong offensive attack. In the 70th minute, freshman forward Gilberto Garcia scored his eighth goal of the season giving the Dons a 1-0 lead. In the final minutes of the game tempers flared which cost one of GWC’s defenders to be sent off with a red card.



Golden West College defender gets sent off after kicking a Dons player as he was down / Photo By Rafael Valencia

The referee added four extra minutes, to the match which helped the Rustlers tie in the final seconds.



“It was tough. The referee gave the extra four minutes that unfortunately took away three very important points.” Sophomore midfielder Abel Bautista said.



These final three points are crucial to SAC’s playoff chances.



“We play at home against Orange Coast on Friday. We need to get these three points to increase our playoff chances.” Bautista said.



Santa Ana (10-5-4) will play their final game of the season at home on Friday, Nov 15 at 3:00 PM against Orange Coast College.



Freshman forward Anthony Aguilar survives a hard foul by the opposition / Photo By Rafael Valencia

Freshman Forward has scored two goals for the Dons this season / Photo By Rafael Valencia