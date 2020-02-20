Dons beat Riverside 10-3

Santa Ana Dons softball defeated the Riverside City College Tigers on Wednesday by the score of 10-3.

The Dons gave up a run to start off the game but quickly tied the game 1-1 with a sac fly from sophomore outfielder Madelyn Holzberg in the bottom of the first inning.

SAC didn’t look back after the first inning and broke the game open in the third inning when they scored four runs to take a 5-1 lead and scored three more runs in the fourth to make the score 8-1.

Sophomore pitcher Brandy Kirkpatrick gave up a home run in the 4th and 6th inning to Tigers freshman infielder Aannabelle Salas to make the score 8-3. The Dons returned the favor and in the bottom of the sixth when freshman infielder Jordan Kyles hit a two-RBI double to seal the game away 10-3.

“I think we did really well defensively. Offensively we came out to win. We definitely played as a team today and it was amazing to see that,” said Kirkpatrick.

The Dons improve their record to 7-3 and play at home against Fullerton College on Friday, Feb 21 at 1:00 PM.