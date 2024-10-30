The Dons take down the Hawks

The Dons are back to winning ways after a dominating game on Friday where they scored four goals in the first half to eventually beat the Hawks 6-0.

After losing two straight games and tying one, Santa Ana College easily beat sister school Santiago Canyon College with substituting bench players. SAC, which is now 5-2-2, kept control of the entire game only allowing only three shots on goal.

“We wanted to start the second half of the season strong and send a message to ourselves, that we have to do better moving forward and win the next six games if we want to make the playoffs,” said Coach Jose Vasquez.

Forward Paul Carrillo taking the ball towards the SCC goal. Photo by Kathy Rafferty/ el Don.

SAC had control of the first half of the game with midfielder Nicolas Linares opening the score in the first 15 minutes. Substitute forward Alejandro Oropeza scored two goals in his first four minutes on the field. The fourth goal came through a penalty kick scored by midfielder Bryant Pineda in minute 38.

The Dons slowed down the beating in the second half of the game, only managing to score twice despite having ten shots on goal. Bench players scored the last two goals to finish off the Hawks.

“We needed the confidence coming into the second half of the season. The first half of the season was bumpy but we are trying to change that,” said Forward Alejandro Oropeza

Captain Miguel Gonzalez pushing towards the SCC goal. Photo by Kathy Rafferty/ el Don.

It was a must-win game to stay on top of the Orange Empire Conference table. As the Dons start the second half of the season, the team is looking to stay on the winning side in the last six remaining games of the season.

The Dons will take on the Orange Coast College Pirates at home on Friday, Nov. 1.