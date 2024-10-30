Dark
Light
Today: November 1, 2024
October 30, 2024
·
1 min read

In Photos: SAC theatre department performs Dracula

Photos by Chris Treble / el Don

The SAC Fine & Performing Arts department produced a rendition of Dracula earlier this October. Here are pictures from their dress rehearsal on October the 16th.

“Bram took liberties with my story” said Madeline Loewe-Pollack, as Wilhelmina.

Christopher Treble
Latest posts by Christopher Treble (see all)

Tags:

Related Posts

Christopher Treble

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous Story

Remake of Swedish classic a surprising hit

Next Story

The Dons take down the Hawks

Latest from Blog

Baseball – 20110308 – Fullerton

Author Recent Posts Christopher Treble Latest posts by Christopher Treble (see all) Board approves audit of $8 million rebate account, postpones sanctions of fiscal chair - October 30, 2024 In Photos: SAC

Dracula adaptation explores female ambition

Santa Ana College’s Theatre Department presented the new play Dracula on Oct. 11-13 with dark illusions and chilling whispers designed to thrill.  Andrea Decker and Wyn Moreno, wife-and-husband co-writers, reframed Bram Stoker’s

The Dons take down the Hawks

The Dons are back to winning ways after a dominating game on Friday where they scored four goals in the first half to eventually beat the Hawks 6-0. After losing two straight

Remake of Swedish classic a surprising hit

Director James Watkins has finally done it. Having been in the director’s chair for 16 years making bad remakes, Watkins finally did what I didn’t think he was capable of doing. He
Go toTop

Don't Miss

Dracula adaptation explores female ambition

Santa Ana College’s Theatre Department presented the new play Dracula

In photos: Fashion student finals are underway

All the students in the Beginning Sewing class have been