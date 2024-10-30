Photos by Chris Treble / el Don
The SAC Fine & Performing Arts department produced a rendition of Dracula earlier this October. Here are pictures from their dress rehearsal on October the 16th.
“Bram took liberties with my story” said Madeline Loewe-Pollack, as Wilhelmina.
Latest posts by Christopher Treble (see all)
- Board approves audit of $8 million rebate account, postpones sanctions of fiscal chair - October 30, 2024
- In Photos: SAC theatre department performs Dracula - October 30, 2024
- New automotive Bachelors degree coming fall 2026 - September 23, 2024