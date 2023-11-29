In photos: Fashion student finals are underway

by Maryanne Casas-Perez 38

All the students in the Beginning Sewing class have been working on their finals both in class and during the fashion lab hours. Students are using Simplicity patterns to help them in their process of constructing their final garments, reading patterns is just as important than sewing. Every student featured, has picked a piece that relates to what type of clothing piece they would like to wear or wear everyday. Joshua Banda and Kevin Torres have both picked to construct black garments that they can wear on a daily basis. Banda is creating a pair on black pleated pants and Torres said, ” Yeah I’m making a black hoodie,” one identical to the one he wears daily. On the other hand, Isabella Bennet is making a colorful 1950s inspired apron that fits the Christmas season.