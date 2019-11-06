Dons Tie in the Last Seven Minutes

Sports Chris Castro 90

Santa Ana Dons faced off against the Cypress Charges an evenly contested match that finished as a draw, in the last seven minutes of the game.



The Chargers got on the board with a Penalty Kick in the 83rd minute by midfielder Nomar Ibarra making the score 1-0.



Dons began to put pressure on the Cypress Defense which made the Chargers commit a foul in the box which awarded them a penalty kick of their own in the 88th minute.



Sophomore defenseman Joshua Castellon took the shot and put it in the back of the net making the game 1-1.



“It was back and forth, it was hard with not many chances. The one chance we got I put it in,” Castellon said.



The Dons next game will be against Irvine Valley College at Irvine Valley on Friday, November 8, at 3:00 pm.



Sophomore midfielder Abel has three goals for the dons this season and is ranked first in OEC for assists with seven. / Photo By Chris Castro