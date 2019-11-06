Dons Tie in the Last Seven Minutes

November 6, 2019
Chris Castro
90
SAC SOCCER VS CYPRESS
Freshman forward Gilberto “Beto” Garcia leads the team with seven goals and is ranked 4 in OEC / Photo By Chris Castro

Santa Ana Dons faced off against the Cypress Charges an evenly contested match that finished as a draw, in the last seven minutes of the game.

The Chargers got on the board with a Penalty Kick in the 83rd minute by midfielder Nomar Ibarra making the score 1-0.

Dons began to put pressure on the Cypress Defense which made the Chargers commit a foul in the box which awarded them a penalty kick of their own in the 88th minute.

Sophomore defenseman Joshua Castellon took the shot and put it in the back of the net making the game 1-1. 

“It was back and forth, it was hard with not many chances. The one chance we got I put it in,” Castellon said. 

The Dons next game will be against Irvine Valley College at Irvine Valley on Friday, November 8, at 3:00 pm.

Sophomore midfielder Abel has three goals for the dons this season and is ranked first in OEC for assists with seven. / Photo By Chris Castro
The Santa Ana Dons men’s soccer team is currently third in OEC standings. / Photo By Chris Castro

Leave a Reply