Dons Finish in Third Place in Metro League

The Dons Football team finished off the 2019 season on a high note, beating LA Valley College Monarchs by 55-21 on Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Santa Ana Stadium.
SAC held possession of the ball for most of the first half, allowing them to drive right down the field. Freshman quarterback Cross Faletoi threw a pass for 49 yards to freshman wide receiver Tyler Shimomura setting up at the two-yard run touchdown by a sophomore running back Cole Nequette putting the Dons up 7-0.
Sophomore defensive lineman Michael Kizer caused a strip-sack that was recovered by freshman defensive back Justin Stepanian giving possession back to the Dons.
In just three minutes of the game, SAC went up by a score of 14-0 making quick work of the Monarchs defense.
The Monarchs responded by scoring two touchdowns in their next three possessions, Dons answered back with two consecutive Touchdowns keeping SAC in the lead with 24-14.
In the second half, Dons kept up the offensive pace and scored 34 points by the fourth quarter.
Santa Ana finished the game with a win and ended with a record 5-5 overall and secure third place in the American Metro League Standings.