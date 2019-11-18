The Dons Drop Final Game of the Season 2-0

Sports Rafael Valencia 87

On the final game of the season, the Santa Ana Dons men’s soccer team were defeated 2-0 on Friday, Nov 15, by the Orange Coast College Pirates.



With the playoffs around the corner, SAC felt pressured to walk away with three very important points. The pressure turned into desperation when OCC only needed 1:19 to score the first goal of the game. Being down 1-0, the Dons had to change their strategy offensively which left holes in their defense allowing the Pirates to score their second goal just before the halftime whistle.



In the second half, Santa Ana couldn’t get an offensive rhythm going and continued to struggle upfront. Having some opportunities on free kicks and corner kicks the Dons never found the back of the net.



After starting the season 6-1 Santa Ana’s record quickly turned for the worse when injuries came into effect.



“This was a rollercoaster season. We started off the season very strong. Unfortunately, we had a lot of injuries towards the end of the season.” Head coach Jose Vasquez said.



The Dons finished with a (10-6-4, 4-4-4) record and are awaiting news on an opponent, location, and date of a playoff game.



Sophomore midfielder Abel Bautista finishes the season with three goals and seven assists for the Dons. / Photo by Rafael Valencia

Freshman forward Carlos Guerrero was a key sub for the Dons this season. / Photo by Rafael Valencia

Freshman Defender Edward Gonzalez fights for possession against OCC / Photo By Rafael Valencia