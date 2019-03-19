Dons Roll Through Cypress 7-3

Sophomore shortstop Raymond Villanueva’s two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning put the No.19 Dons out of reach Tuesday at Don Sneddon Field, defeating the Cypress Chargers 7-3.

Santa Ana collected 15 hits by eight different batters over eight innings.

Despite being ranked No. 5 in the preseason, Chargers had to cycle through five hurlers but couldn’t find an answer to the Dons’ power.

“[Cypress] is a team I thought we had on the offensive side. We’ve been pitching the heck out of it and playing some okay defense and banging, which is kinda what Santa Ana College Baseball is known for,” Dons Head Coach Tom Nilles said.

Villanueva finished the game with three RBI’s and three hits, bringing his total for the season to 13 and 24.

“Keep on working in the cage, gotta’ see the ball and fix minor mistakes and just keep swinging the bat,” Villanueva said.

Cypress hosts Santa Ana in the middle of a three-game series, Friday at 2 p.m.

