Dons lose to No. 2 Cypress

Sports Oliver Rivero 44

Santa Ana Dons were shutout by No. 2 Cypress College Chargers 3-0 on Wednesday’s Orange Empire Conference game.



Cypress’ sophomore utility player Infinity Laufou and freshman catcher Kelsi Victores scored back to back bringing the Chargers up 3-0 at the end of the seventh inning.



SAC freshman catcher Dreya DeFord and sophomore infielder Karlee Rivera tied with the most hits for the Dons each with two respectively.



Dons’ head coach Kim Nutter isn’t normally satisfied with losing, but she was glad with the teams end result as they were able to stand toe to toe with a top ranked team such as Cypress.



“We had a good day… we hit the ball really well… any time you play against a team that is possibly, record wise, better than you and holding them 0-0 your chances increase of winning,” Nutter said.



The Dons will host the Orange Coast College Pirates Wednesday 3 p.m. at Santa Ana College.

