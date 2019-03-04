Canyon Snaps Dons Winning Streak

Sophomore pitcher Brendan Henry led the Canyon Cougars to a 7-0 shutout to win the series 2-1 while ending the Dons three game winning streak Friday. This win gave the Cougars it’s first win of the month.

Freshman pitcher Dane Baker started the game for Santa Ana allowing four runs scored in the first inning, giving the Cougars a 4-0. Where as Henry did not allow a single run in the entire game. Henry only allowed three hits during the game and lowered his ERA to 3.52 for the season

“You’re faced with some adversity throughout the year and your team’s gonna be asked to respond to it,” said Dons Head Coach Tom Nilles, “ We didn’t have the mental toughness today to fight through some of the adversity that came our way.”

As the game went on the Dons struggled to hit as they only had three hits through nine innings. SAC gave up 11 hits allowing three more runs to score, while using six different pitchers throughout the game. The game ended 7-0 snapping the Dons three game winning streak.

Santa Ana’s will host Irvine Valley College Tuesday at 2 p.m. in a three game series.

