Party in the DTSA

Downtown Santa Ana is often overlooked as a nightlife destination, but hidden within the changing city core are poppin’ bars built for meeting new people while you take a break from your studies. From DJs to craft

beer, these three spots have all you need for a distraction close to home;

Proof Bar

From the moment you enter Proof you will notice the large dance floor and DJ booth. Proof is the first bar in the last 30 years to receive a full liquor license without offering food, so it is a recommended spot to drink a cocktail or to grab a beer. Every day Proof plays different genre of music that range from trap, hip-hop, R & B to rhythm and soul. The bar features resident DJs like Concrete, Erika Starr, G-MO, Rated Ar and Knoe1 that spin every Friday and Saturday. On Sundays, DJ MXR takes the floor with hip-hop jams.

The Copper Door

It’s a basement bar situated on Broadway and 3rd street that includes a full bar and food menu. Try the Mexican Lollipop or a Strawberry Tart that has a mix of Smirnoff vodka, lime, and lemon juice on your Santa Ana pub crawl. Every Tuesday night, the Copper Door has a karaoke night, where guests sip drinks and sing their hearts out. Every Friday and Saturday night, DJs spin top 40, hip-hop and dance music. On weekends there is a cover charge of $5 to $10. The cover charge increases when live music is scheduled, but weeknights are free.

Mission Bar

Mission Bar is an essential locals dive. Their goal is to offer beers and wines at an affordable price. Mission Bar staff supports local breweries and their menu displays local appreciation. They offer 36 lines of craft beer and wines from Red Velvet Cake Cabernet blend to Asylum Brewing’s How the West Was Won IPA. To assist with the wide variety of drinks, the bartenders are happy to offer samples to help you find what you like. Mission Bar’s happy hour is 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. offering $4 beers and $5 wines.