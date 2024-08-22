Dark
Today: August 23, 2024
August 22, 2024
1 min read

In Photos: 2024 Chicano Heritage Festival

A group of friends sitting at the park
A group of young people sitting and enjoying the 2024 Chicano Festival. Photo by Geovanni Esparza/ el Don

Thousands of Chicanos from across Southern California streamed through Centennial Park at the third annual Chicano Heritage Festival on August 11. 

Old and new generations gathered to celebrate their shared culture and uplift the community.  Hundreds brought blankets and lawn chairs, while others connected through live music, food and a car show. 

“Today is an event that is about keeping people empowered and uniting Chicano people through their commonalities,” said Councilman Johnathan Hernandez.

Although the celebration was the event’s focus, it was also an opportunity to reach out to community members. Local government officials and community outreach organizations had booths set up and were sharing information on how they intended to help the community.

A Lincoln Continental with a miniature version on its hood
This Lincoln Continental was one of many classic cars at the Chicano Festival’s car show. Photo by Geovanni Esparza/ el Don
A city councilman standing on a stage giving a speech
“Let this be an event that unifies all the Chicano neighborhoods across the country, and we focus in Santa Ana”-Jonathan Hernandez Photo by Geovanni Esparza/ el Don.
A man showing his upper arm tattoo of the Mexican flag
“When I got here in 1968, a lot of parents would not allow their kids to speak Spanish, but now I see a lot more of the younger generation insist their kids learn Spanish” Ezequiel Gutierrez Photo by Geovanni Esparza/ el Don
A man holding a small child
The 2024 Chicano Festival brought over 3000 Chicanos from all over Southern California to Centennial Park to celebrate their shared culture. Photo by Geovanni Esparza/ el Don
Santa Ana College Rising Scholars booth
SAC’s Rising Scholars program was one of many organizations at the Chicano Heritage Festival whose mission was to uplift and provide opportunities for the community. Photo by Geovanni Esparza/ el Don
A band performing on a stage
Lakeside performing their classic song Raid at the 2024 Chicano Heritage Festival. Photo by Geovanni Esparza/ el Don
A group of kids playing soccer
Kids of all ages were running around and playing in the park. Photo by Geovanni Esparza/ el Don
Geovanni Esparza
A group of people in a lobby
