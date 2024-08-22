In Photos: 2024 Chicano Heritage Festival

Thousands of Chicanos from across Southern California streamed through Centennial Park at the third annual Chicano Heritage Festival on August 11.
Old and new generations gathered to celebrate their shared culture and uplift the community. Hundreds brought blankets and lawn chairs, while others connected through live music, food and a car show.
“Today is an event that is about keeping people empowered and uniting Chicano people through their commonalities,” said Councilman Johnathan Hernandez.
Although the celebration was the event’s focus, it was also an opportunity to reach out to community members. Local government officials and community outreach organizations had booths set up and were sharing information on how they intended to help the community.