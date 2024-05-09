IN PHOTOS: Happy Daps Fest 2

Big Fun drummer tearing it up. Photo by Geovanni Esparza/ el Don
If you’re into the SoCal punk scene you were probably in Santa Ana to celebrate the second annual Happy Daps Fest last month. You had to move between the Observatory OC’s mainstage and Constellation Room as the lineup of 12 bands playing back-to-back overlapped.
By the time the band played its last song, you were in the pit sweating, the adrenaline coursing through your veins, the guitars shredding your ears, the drums in your chest. You were disoriented yet you had to lock in and make a crucial decision: do you leave this set right now to catch the beginning of the next, or should you stick around and see what happens?
In case you missed out, or you’re a poser, here’s a recap of the night.