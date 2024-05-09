IN PHOTOS: Happy Daps Fest 2

by Geovanni Esparza 63

If you’re into the SoCal punk scene you were probably in Santa Ana to celebrate the second annual Happy Daps Fest last month. You had to move between the Observatory OC’s mainstage and Constellation Room as the lineup of 12 bands playing back-to-back overlapped.

By the time the band played its last song, you were in the pit sweating, the adrenaline coursing through your veins, the guitars shredding your ears, the drums in your chest. You were disoriented yet you had to lock in and make a crucial decision: do you leave this set right now to catch the beginning of the next, or should you stick around and see what happens?

In case you missed out, or you’re a poser, here’s a recap of the night.

Aren’t We Amphibians bassist on the floor after shredding. Photo by Geovanni Esparza/el Don

bēd playing their dreamy alternative shoegaze. Photo by Geovanni Esparza/ el Don

Despite their name, God Awful put on an amazing performance. Photo by Geovanni Esparza/ el Don

Big Fun playing an amazing cover of Sexy Back by Justin Timberlake. Photo by Geovanni Esparza/ el Don

The High Curbs headlining Happy Daps 2. Photo by Geovanni Esparza/ el Don

A concertgoer crowd surfing in the pit. Photo by Geovanni Esparza/ el Don

The High Curbs singer Ed Moreno punched a balloon back to the crowd. Photo by Geovanni Esparza/ el Don