IN PHOTOS: Happy Daps Fest 2

May 9, 2024
Big Fun drummer tearing it up. Photo by Geovanni Esparza/ el Don

If you’re into the SoCal punk scene you were probably in Santa Ana to celebrate the second annual Happy Daps Fest last month. You had to move between the Observatory OC’s mainstage and Constellation Room as the lineup of 12 bands playing back-to-back overlapped. 

By the time the band played its last song, you were in the pit sweating, the adrenaline coursing through your veins, the guitars shredding your ears, the drums in your chest. You were disoriented yet you had to lock in and make a crucial decision: do you leave this set right now to catch the beginning of the next, or should you stick around and see what happens?  

In case you missed out, or you’re a poser, here’s a recap of the night.

Musician laying down on the stage
Aren’t We Amphibians bassist on the floor after shredding. Photo by Geovanni Esparza/el Don
Guitarist selecting looking down at the pedals on stage
bēd playing their dreamy alternative shoegaze. Photo by Geovanni Esparza/ el Don
Lead singer of a band screaming into a microphone
Despite their name, God Awful put on an amazing performance. Photo by Geovanni Esparza/ el Don
Big Fun Frontman playing the keytuiar
Big Fun playing an amazing cover of Sexy Back by Justin Timberlake. Photo by Geovanni Esparza/ el Don
Lead singer and guitarist harmonizing
The High Curbs headlining Happy Daps 2. Photo by Geovanni Esparza/ el Don
Concert goer crowd surfing
A concertgoer crowd surfing in the pit. Photo by Geovanni Esparza/ el Don
Lead singer punching a balloon that was thrown at the stage
The High Curbs singer Ed Moreno punched a balloon back to the crowd. Photo by Geovanni Esparza/ el Don
A band performing under red light
The High Curbs’ lead singer Ed carrying bassist Kenny. Photo by Geovanni Esparza/ el Don
