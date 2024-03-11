Student groups strive to recruit members at Club Rush

by Ryla Manalang 83

The Associated Student Government hosted Club Rush, a bi-annual event showcasing both new and established clubs to recruit new members last Tuesday and Wednesday.

Clubs lined the quad, informing students about their organizations and facilitating an assortment of games like Prize Drops, Connect Four, Jenga, and Spin the Wheel. Students were ecstatic as they grabbed prizes such as candy, chips, drawstring bags, pens, and gym memberships for Esporta.

ASG handed students a card which they used to browse through different booths to acquire five stamps to receive free food.

“The stamps force us to go around and learn about the clubs instead of walking past the booths,” said nursing major Arely Arellano. “It’s a good incentive.”

Club Rush provides newly developed clubs such as Innovation and Venture Network, a career preparation organization, Adelante, a community-building branch of the Promise Program, and Circle K, a community service-oriented club with booths to attract new members. New clubs especially need to recruit individuals to obtain at least five members to be ratified.

“I hope students find interest in joining clubs and clubs find officers so their club can get officially recognized,” said ASG’s Inter-Club Council President, Luigi Esquivel. “We can then have a bigger club presence on campus.”

Established SAC organizations including Club Apple, Rising Scholars, and SAC Lifts made an appearance at Club Rush as well.

In prior semesters, programs have experienced an increase in student engagement after the club rush.

“There were about 20 people that signed up from Club Rush last semester,” said Esteban Zeferin, ICC Representative for Rising Scholars, a state program that provides support to formerly incarcerated and justice-impaired. “Just today we already have 14 students who have signed up so far.”

Individuals who are interested in joining a club and were not in attendance at Club Rush can visit the school website under the student clubs tab and find an organization that interests them. Contact information, meeting times, and club events can be found as well.