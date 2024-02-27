New bachelor’s degree in paralegal studies coming in 2025

by Talan Garcia 107

SAC will become the first community college in California to offer a bachelor’s degree in paralegal studies when the program launches fall of 2025.

“Law is all about power. I feel that if you’re able to introduce students to how you go about inquiring power, you gain an ability to make change in your community or life or elsewhere in a sort of systematic way,” said Kim Smith, legal studies professor.

Smith is also the founder of SAC’s Community Legal Information, Resource and Referral Clinic, also known as CLIRRC. CLIRRC is a community resource, dedicated to providing legal advice and counseling for Santa Ana natives including expungements, naturalization, public benefits, etc.

“The power in community organizing benefits greatly from a paralegal education because you start to learn where to go to get certain government organizations to respond to you,” said Smith. Upon working on campus for Santa Ana residents, Smith understands the importance of our residents taking charge.

Kristen Robinson, a chairwoman and legal studies professor, has come together with Smith in creating programs for Santa Ana locals such as a variety of on-campus legal clinics and the Pathway to Law program.

The school’s new bachelor program is one of many examples of how SAC’s legal studies program is expanding exponentially.