SAC’s new letterman jackets, get them before they’re gone

by Daniela Derramadero 118

The Don Bookstore’s new varsity jackets released at the end of fall semester are now a big hit this semester. The new jackets are not connected to the college’s athletics department or any sports team, instead represent the campus. Faculty and students have been purchasing these new jackets for about $85.

Chris Wild, the Don Bookstore operation specialist, and Julian Tapia, the auxiliary services specialist, collaborated in tailoring the stock jackets to make it special for Santa Ana College. The varsity jacket is black and white with red Santa Ana College patches. Wild states that people are eagerly asking if the jackets can be embroidered and personalized with patches.

Wild says that updated colors and department and division patches may be placed in the next order of jackets. Only 20 varsity jackets are left out of the initially 72 placed.