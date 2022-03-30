Everytable opens across the street with healthy, affordable meals

by Lesly Ruelas 272

For the same price as a Big Mac combo, you can walk to the Bristol Marketplace and buy a nutritious alternative that is fresh and more filling.

Everytable – an L.A.-based prepared-food company with more than 30 retail locations –carries a variety of breakfast items, salads, wraps, hot plates, and snacks made daily in a Vernon kitchen.

The recipes are in collaboration with local chefs and riff on familiar classics. The taco bowl, for example, uses turkey instead of ground beef. Pork carnitas comes in tacos or a bowl, and the Tiktok trend inspires the egg roll in a bowl.

Pre-packaged food costs between $5-9 and is kept in refrigerators where you take what you want and pay at the counter.

Eating there? The friendly staff will heat it up for you. Can’t afford it? Use the “Pay it Forward ‘’ wall, which lets anyone grab a ticket that someone else paid for and receive a free meal with no questions asked.

Two years ago, Everytable’s grab-and-go meals were available in the Don Bookstore for about $10 each. Now, with two locations in Santa Ana (the other is on Harbor), it is becoming more accessible to students. Provide a SAC student or staff I.D at the new store for 10% off.

Everytable Locations:

Bristol Marketplace (next to campus) 1702 N Bristol St, Santa Ana, CA 92706

Harbor 100 N Harbor Blvd Ste. 3, Santa Ana, CA 92703