Boba shops to try this summer

Boba has become a symbol for culture and is extremely popular among Santa Ana College students. Here are some of their favorite shops to try the next time you’re craving boba.

ToCoToCo Tea

12911 Magnolia St #A, Garden Grove, CA 92841

Do you have a sweet tooth? Do you crave triple layered and unique flavors? Tocotoco Tea is a worthy place to try strong fruity flavors! Some of the top ten most popular drinks include the House Fruit Tea, Watermelon slush, Mango Tango, and Strawberry Peach Green Tea. The environment is relaxing and has plenty of space for students in need of a place for studying!

Ding Tea

2424 W Ball Rd Unit W, Anaheim, CA 92804

Ding Tea, despite being a beverage franchise, is popular with Orange county boba enthusiasts. The menu is diverse with flavors like Winter melon, brown sugar, oolong tea, and aloe vera kiwi juice. This is the place to visit for those classic tastes!

Boba Junkie

1200 W Warner Ave b, Santa Ana, CA 92707

Boba Junkie is another local shop students love as it is only 10 minutes away from campus. There are options where you can taste test different toppings like Mango Jelly, Rainbow Jelly, and Almond Pudding.

My Tho House

1314 S Magnolia Ave, Anaheim, CA 92804

If you prefer small business owned places, this could be a place you visit. Owner Miss An said they converted this small space into a Vietnamese restaurant with many boba options two years ago. If you want to try something unique, she recommends trying the Avocado smoothie with classic boba. You never know what you like until you have tried it.

Roasting Waters

12035 Garden Grove Blvd, Garden Grove, CA 92843

This boba shop not only sells beverages but presents itself as a gift shop. They display gifts including plushies, tumblers, cups, and mugs, many featuring characters from the popular anime film, My Neighbor Totoro. Employee Tina Pham said her personal favorite drink was the Black Tea, even though the store specialty is their fruit smoothies.