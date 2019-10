“So You Speak Russian?” Photography Exhibit to Open in DTSA

Drawing her inspiration by the scenery of her small hometown in Ukraine, Brooklyn-based photographer Jules Slütsky brings project “So You Speak Russian?” that she’s worked on for five years to Santora Art Gallery Suite Q in Downtown Santa Ana from Saturday, Nov. 7 through Saturday, Jan. 4.

This series tells a story through her past, inviting viewers a glimpse into her immigration journey.