Noche de Altares Moves to New Location

The largest Día de los Muertos event in Orange County, Noche de Altares, honors ancient tradition through culture, art and compassion. Attendees unite by building an altar in memory of loved ones. The festivities bring thousands of people from different cities. The event is on Nov. 2, 2019, on Flower Street and Santa Ana Boulevard from noon. to 9 p.m.