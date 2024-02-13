Get your parking pass to avoid a ticket

by Carrie Graham

Santa Ana College students need to purchase parking permits by Feb 19 to avoid citations.There are several options available for purchase, including a full semester permit for $30 through Self-Service and one week and single day permits for $5 and $1 respectively through the kiosks in campus parking lots.

“This week we’re issuing warnings, but next week we’ll begin issuing citations,” confirmed Campus Safety officer Loretta Martinez.

SAC no longer issues physical parking passes. The district switched to a virtual parking system based on license plate numbers in spring of 2023, so students no longer need to wait for it to arrive in the mail. Those who do not have a permit by the second week of school will recieve a $45 ticket.