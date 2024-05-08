SAC sweeps El Camino in the first round of playoffs

by Wyatt Tway 74

With one out, runners on first and third, and their backs against the wall, SAC pitcher Jaxton Andeel forces an El Camino ground ball to SS Christian Altimirano who slides to his right, snags the grounder, flips it to second baseman Thomas Williams who tags the bag and rifles it to first.

First baseman Michael Rocha dives and digs out the throw to get the Dons out of the fourth inning.

The Dons stayed hot through the first game and into the second to sweep the Warriors in the first round of CCCAA playoffs.

SAC cruised through both games winning the first 6-1 on Friday and 17-7 on Saturday.

In the first game, UCI commit Jaxton Andeel got the start on the mound and made quick work of El Camino’s lineup at the plate.

“My fastball and slider were working well all game,” said Andeel. “I was trusting my game and letting it rip.”

Andeel went six innings, striking out six, and giving up only one run.

Rocha led the Dons on the offensive side going 2-4 and driving in three runs, accounting for half of the team’s total runs.

“My teammates put me in some great spots and I stepped up when I needed to,” said Rocha.

Joey Iglesias closed out the game for the Dons and shoved a perfect three innings while striking out five Warriors.

Game two was an all-time day at the plate for the Dons putting up 19 hits and 17 runs to end the Warrior’s season.

“We were playing comparable to how we started the season,” said head coach Tom Niles. “The consistency in the box is what we need to expect from them.”

Altimirano and Rocha picked up right where they left off on Friday both putting up five RBIs, season highs for both hitters.

Rocha kickstarted the Dons off a homer to left-center in the top of the second.

Catcher Connor Dietsch followed up Rocha blasting a three-run home run over the same spot of Rocha’s bomb.

On the mound the Dons threw everyone at El Camino, pitching six guys including Alan Huerta who got his fifth win of the season.

On Thursday, the Dons take on the Santa Barbara Vaqueros in the Super Regional round at Golden West.