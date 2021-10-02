Dons tie to Hornets

Santa Ana women’s soccer faced off against the Fullerton College on Friday in a conference match. The final score was 1-1 after the Dons failed to maintain the lead.

The Dons struggled to maintain possession of the ball in the first half. While the Hornets created several opportunities they were unable to open up the score.

“With us not having as much possession, it allowed them to create space on the field,” freshman forward Wendy Millan said.

The Dons managed to get the lead in the 75th minute. After a set piece was put in the box, sophomore midfielder Amy Enciso was able to capitalize the opportunity by challenging the Hornets goalkeeper Cindy Suarez.

Towards the end of the match the Hornets found a breakaway after a pass from Fullerton defender Megan Nickerson’s through ball gave forward Nicole Sanchez an open opportunity on goal. Sanchez placed her shot just inside the bottom right of the post.

“They got the goal in the last five minutes. They got into our head and we became unorganized,” freshman midfielder Jennifer Rincon said.

The Dons have a current overall record of 2-3-2 and a conference record of 0-1-1.

Santa Ana’s next home game will be against Golden West College on Friday, Oct.8 at 3 p.m.

Fans are allowed but must remain in the bleacher area.