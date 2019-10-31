Santa Ana Beats Riverside 3-1

Sports Chris Castro 70

The Dons Women Volleyball team broke their losing streak against the Riverside Tigers on their home court winning 3-1 (25-22, 22-25, 21-25, 23-25). The game had fast action as both teams went back and forth trying to take a point advantage.

In the first set, The Dons were unable to get in sync with one another which gave Riverside the upper hand. The Tigers were able to get on the board first, pushing through the Dons defensive blockers.

Going into the second set, the Dons coach encouraged the team to get back on track. As the team got more in sync offensively, SAC was able to recover the points they lost in the first set making the game 1-1.

In the third set, SAC had more opportunities to take the lead. During the set, the Dons held possession most of the time and finished the Tigers quickly in the last match with lobs and spikes, making the score 2-1.

With the Dons leading the match 2-1, the Tigers needed to get this set if they want to have a chance to stay in the game. As they played out the game, SAC had a 24-23 match point lead. The Dons offense spiked the ball directly into the Tigers defensive line, which bounced the ball out of bounds, ending the game 3-1 sets in favor of the Santa Ana.

Freshman Libero Ally Wardlow was asked at the end of the match what was her thoughts on the game.

“We practiced really hard to earn it; we did great keeping up our energy, putting together plays, and executing them.”

The Santa Ana Women’s Volleyball team will be playing against the Orange Coast College Pirates on Friday, Nov. 1, at OCC, at 6:00 p.m.