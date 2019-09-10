Wood Scores Two in Dons Victory

Sports Alan Chang 105

Sophomore Forward Leyna Wood scored 2 goals to help the Santa Ana Dons beat the Grossmont College Griffins 2-0 at home on Friday.

The game was controlled by the Don with their stout defense and was able to dominate the game defensive only allowing 2 shots against them.

Wood scored her first goal in the sixth minute of the game, assisted by Freshman defender Mya Rodriguez.

In the 66th minute, Wood scored her second goal, again assisted by Rodriguez which led to the 2-0 victory.

“This team beat us 1-0 last year so… it’s nice to get a win against a team that beat you the year before. It’s nice to continue the momentum, hopefully, it can only help. We can’t stop we have to keep moving forward.” said Coach Jaymie Baquero

Santa Ana is on a 3 game winning streak having a record of 3-0. The Dons will play Cuyamaca College on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 4 p.m.

