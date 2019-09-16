Campus Closed While Police Investigate Fatal Shooting

All classes at Santa Ana College are canceled and the campus closed until further notice as police investigate the fatal shooting of an unidentified male whose car crashed onto the east side of campus early Monday morning.

Two suspects, both Long Beach residents, have been detained for questioning but have not been arrested, officials said.



Santa Ana Police arrived at the scene about 1 a.m. where witnesses said the man’s car crashed into one of the college’s plant-covered retaining walls in parking lot 6 and was found stuck teetering on top of it.



The man exited the car, which witnesses said was riddled with bullets, and collapsed. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, Santa Ana Police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said. Multiple suspects fled the scene heading north across W. 17th Street witnesses said. Approximately 10 shots were fired at the vehicle, Bertagna said. There is no known motive and the victim was not involved in any gangs.



Monday, Sept. 16: Due to police activity, the Santa Ana College Campus located at 1530 W. 17th Street is closed. Students and staff are advised to NOT come to campus and no classes will be held today until further notice. Stay tuned to text, social media and e-mail for updates. — Santa Ana College (@SantaAnaCollege) September 16, 2019

SAC Campus Safety and Security sent out an initial Rave Alert to students and staff at about 3:45 a.m. announcing that the campus was closed until further notice and warning everyone to stay away from the college. Another alert at about 7 a.m. confirmed that classes were canceled for the day and the campus would remain closed due to police activity.



Bristol Street was closed in both directions from 17th Street to Washington Avenue for several hours for the homicide investigation, but by 8 a.m. the car was cleared and by about 9 a.m., traffic was moving in both directions on Bristol Street, witnesses said. There is no notable property or landscape damage from the vehicle.

Additional reporting by Carrie Graham and Ashley Ramynke

Bristol southbound past campus is moving but heavy traffic. Avoid if you can!



🎥: @AshleyRamynke pic.twitter.com/O1KaPMQiVf — el Don News (@eldonnews) September 16, 2019

Local news organizations broadcast from the McDonald’s on Bristol Street on Monday, Sept. 16. Ashley Ramynke / el Don

Police block the entrance to Santa Ana College on Bristol St. Ashley Ramynke / el Don

Debris on Bristol Street after a fatal early-morning crash on Sept. 16, 2019. Ashley Ramynke / el Don