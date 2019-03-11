Askin Completes Come Back For The Dons

Freshman outfielder Grant Askins hit a single in the bottom of the seventh Saturday, bringing in two runs and completing the 5-4 comeback against the Irvine Valley College Lasers.

The Dons allowed three runs in the third inning forcing Nathan Cachu to relieve Chad Wilson.

“I mean look what Nathan Cachu did coming in stopping the bleeding and giving up really one run, throwing strikes not generating offense for them or whatever it was, you got to tip your hat to that guy you know, “ said Dons head coach Tom Nilles.

As the bottom of the 6th inning approach the Dons were down 4-0 after Catchu allowed a home run from freshman infielder Robert Haw. They came back scoring two runs in the sixth inning with hits by sophomore infielder Drake Wood and Freshman catcher Copper Hansen.

In the 7th inning the Dons took a 5-4 lead scoring three runs with hits by sophomore catcher Frank Garcia and freshman outfielder Grant Askins.

“Well look you’re happy you get a win especially when you play as poorly as we did you know I mean, so am I happy about it, bittersweet,” said Nilles.

The Dons will host Golden West College Tuesday at 2 p.m.