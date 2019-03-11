Kyles’ Pitching Pushes Dons Past Golden West

Sports Jessica Arredondo 60

Freshman pitcher Aspen Kyles was three outs away from a no hitter at the top of the seventh inning Friday, when Cami Cohen hit a double off to rightfied giving the Rustlers there first hit of the game, but it was too little too late as the Dons win 5-1 against Golden West.



Kyles threw for seven innings allowing only two hits and accumulating four strikeouts in the process.



“I think our defense was spectacular, we played a really good game. I thought Aspen had an incredible game as well.” said Dons Head Coach Kim Nutter.



The Dons offense got the job done with seven hit and four RBI’s from Desirae McCormick, Maddison Reddick, Makayla Peralta, and Natalie Crawford.



With the Rustlers on 1st and 3rd base, freshman shortstop Jenna Terrones got a hit that broke up the no hitter in the bottom of the seventh. A sacrifice fly to right field led Rustler sophomore first baseman Cami Cohen to score from 3rd.



“[Kyles] had a perfect game thru the sixth…. It’s amazing how you could lose a perfect game in a shutout,…I thought she did a really good job.” said Nutter.



The Dons next home game will be Wednesday at 3 p.m against Santiago Canyon.