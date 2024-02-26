Main entrance closes for two years for the demolition of Russell Hall

by Caden Cooke 65

A major demolition and construction project starts this Friday March 1, with Russell Hall coming down and the New Campus Entrance coming up. Construction will close the main 17th St. entrance until February 2026, along with lot 1, 217 parking stalls will be closed during construction. Students are encouraged to use parking lots 3, 4, and 9. While Staff parking has been moved to lot 11.

The district recently completed improvements in lot 9, which restored 286 parking spots. Of the 286 spots, 12 are designated for ADA parking. Which should ease some of the parking concerns.

When asked if he was worried about finding parking, Jesus Gutierrez said he was not concerned “I’m not because I haven’t had a lot of issues finding parking on campus,” said Gutierrez. “There is always parking on the back side of campus.”

For students who have lectures in buildings F, E, G, W, H, and T it is recommended to park in lots 8, 9, and 12. Foot traffic on the west side of campus should be relatively unaffected.

The demolition is expected to last throughout the rest of the school year, ending in August 2024. Construction is projected to continue until February 2026 with the completion of the new SAC entrance.

Demolition and construction hours will last from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.