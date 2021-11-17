Where to get your free Thanksgiving food box in Santa Ana

Thrive Center volunteers distributed about 500 boxes of Thanksgiving fixings to students and their families Tuesday during the college’s first drive-through food pantry of the semester.

Over 602 students signed up to receive a free box of Thanksgiving food donated by OC Food Bank, capping registration a day before it was set to close.

If you missed this on-campus opportunity for a free holiday food box, here’s three local food pantries still providing goods before Turkey Day. All events are this Saturday, Nov. 20.

1206 17th St., Santa Ana

(714) 745-1545

Serving the People is having a Thanksgiving food distribution event on Saturday, Nov. 20. Officials say a variety of food will be given away from 5-7 a.m. Come early as items are subject to availability. One box per household, per family.

1441 E. Chestnut Ave., Santa Ana

(714) 584-7573

As part of the Sikh mantra “Sarbat da Bhalla” (“Doing Good for All”), The Seva Collective will distribute food, vegetables, bread and more from 9 -11 a.m. on Saturday Nov. 20. Please stay in your car with the windows rolled up when receiving food and make sure your vehicle trunk is empty so food can be placed in it.

727 N. Minter Street, Santa Ana

(714) 597-1849

For almost 30 years, St. Joseph’s Loaves and Fishes has provided weekly food distribution to the city’s needy. Walk up to the school playground across the street from the church this Saturday for their regular grocery distribution. All food items are based on availability so come early. 8:30 a.m.-10:00 a.m.