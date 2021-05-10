Softball: Dons Victorious In Doubleheader Over Chargers

Sophomore pitcher Emily Rosas pitched seven innings surrenduring only five hits in the loss to Mt. SAC. / Photo By Dorian Zavala el Don

Santa Ana College Dons softball team took two games from the Cypress College Chargers, defeating them 2-0 and 4-3 on Friday afternoon at SAC.

The Dons scored twice in the fourth inning when Don’s freshman catcher Cecilia Sanchez singled to left field, driving in pitcher Emily Rosas and center fielder Andrea Uriarte. The two runs were all Santa Ana needed. Defensively, Rosas limited the Chargers to just five hits in a shutout performance of game one.

In the second game, the Dons again scored in the bottom of the fourth. Center fielder Andrea Uriarte led off the frame with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Then Rosas and freshman designated player Eveline Nava hit back to back doubles, making it a 2-0 lead for Santa Ana. Uriarte singled again in the fifth, scoring Airilin Ramirez to make it 3-0.

Cypress hit back in the top of the sixth, courtesy of a two-run double from pinch hitter Emily Adkison. The visitors leveled the scoreline an inning later when right fielder Sarah Duran scored from a single.

All square after seven innings, the game went into extra innings. The Dons were in danger early in the top of the eigth after a walk to Emily Wagenbrenner and a sacrifice bunt moved her into scoring position. But freshman left fielder Brianna Palmer erased the danger with an outfield assist to stop Wagenbrenner from reaching third on a single. In the bottom half of the frame, shortstop Airilin Ramirez hit a two-out double to give the Dons hope before her twin sister Iyari Ramirez hit a walk-off single to right field for a 4-3 Santa Ana victory.

Dons starting pitcher Rosas improved her record to 5-3 while pitching both complete games.

SAC improved their record to 8-5 overall. The Dons are 8-4 in the Orange Empire Conference.

“In my opinion, this team is already amazing. But something we can improve on is just scoring runs in the beginning of the game and keep putting pressure on the other teams defense. Everyday at practice is a grind and we have to continue grinding until the end of the season to keep everything rolling, but I don’t have any doubt in my mind that we are going to win the rest of the games,” Iyari Ramirez said.

Dons will host sister school Santiago Canyon College on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. No spectators are allowed. The game will be live streamed on the SacDons Athletics website.