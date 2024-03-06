Pitchers throw shutout against Cypress to start conference play

by Wyatt Tway 128

The top-ranked Dons rolled over the No. 2-ranked Chargers, 6-0, at home Tuesday in the first game of Orange Empire Conference play.

The victory is the first of a three-game series and positions the Dons to be the top team in the conference yet again. The Dons won the conference last year as well as the state championship.

Pitchers Brady Schrank and C.J. Brown combined to throw a shutout. This was a huge win for the Dons taking down the best competition in their conference.

“We played and executed good situational baseball at the plate,” said head coach Tom Niles. “The pitching staff knew their job, and today they executed flawlessly.”

Freshman starting pitcher Brady Schrank went seven innings, striking out nine Chargers while only giving up two hits. This performance brings his ERA to 0.75 on the year, second on the team behind C.J. Brown with a 0.42.

“The energy was off the charts and the team was working together,” said Schrank. “The biggest thing for me was keeping the heart rate down while staying in the zone and executing one pitch at a time.”

The Dons continue to demonstrate game after game that they are an offensive powerhouse; against the tough Chargers pitching staff they put together six runs.

Don center fielder Jimmy De Anda dominated at the plate, hitting a leadoff double in the first inning and scoring three times throughout the game. De Anda leads the team in batting average (.370) on the year.

“First game of conference wanted to start hot for the boys,” said De Anda. “We went out there and did what we’ve done all season.

With a record of 15-2, SAC is looking to keep the bats hot and the pitching dialed in. The series continues as SAC travels to Cypress on Thursday and then returns home on Saturday for the final game of the series.